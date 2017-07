Nodaway News Leader Publisher Kay Wilson presents Jessica Sheil, Maryville, $100 in Maryville Chamber Bucks and a certificate as the grand prize winner in the NNL 4th annual photo contest.

Sheil entered a photo of leaves on a winter morning titled “Frosted Morning” in the nature category, age 17 and under.

For more photos of other winners, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.