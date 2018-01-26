The September appointments by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens of Terry L. Ecker and Robert G. Brinkmann to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission were confirmed recently by the Missouri Senate.

Ecker and his wife, Susan, raise corn, soybeans and cattle on their farm northwest of Elmo, just one-quarter of a mile from where Ecker’s great-great-grandfather settled in Nodaway County in 1868. He received a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia and is a graduate of Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow Class IX.

Ecker was appointed by three different US secretaries of agriculture to represent Missouri on the United Soybean Board. He is a past vice chairman of the US Soybean Export Council and has served as an agriculture field representative for US Representative Sam Graves. He is a member of Missouri Farm Bureau and currently serves as president of the Nodaway County Farm Bureau. Ecker is a member of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Corn Growers and Missouri Soybean Association.

Brinkmann is chief executive officer of Brinkmann Constructors, a company he founded in 1984. A graduate of the University of Missouri-Rolla with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, Brinkmann is a registered professional engineer in Missouri.

Their terms, both Republicans, expire March 1, 2023. They have been serving on the commission since their appointment on September 8, 2017.

The commission is a six-member citizens’ panel that governs MoDOT. It can have no more than three members from any one political party. Members are appointed to staggered six-year terms by the governor and must be confirmed by the Senate.

Other members of the commission are Chairman Mike Pace, West Plains; Vice Chairman Gregg Smith, Clinton; Tom Waters, Orrick; and John Briscoe, New London.