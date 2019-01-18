US Senator Roy Blunt will hold press events throughout Northwest Missouri on Monday, January 21, including at Northwest Missouri State.

His schedule includes the following:

– 9 am, Golden Triangle Energy, 15053 MO Highway 111, Craig

– 10 am, Northwest Missouri Industries, 18671 Industrial Road, Rock Port

– 11:30 am, Northwest Missouri State University, JW Jones Student Union, Third Floor of Union

Ballroom, 800 University Drive, Maryville

– 1 pm, Northwest Medical Center, 705 College Street, Albany