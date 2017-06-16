Second Stage, an extension of Maryville Young Players (MYP), will be holding auditions for a community theatre performance this coming weekend.

“Hello, Dolly!” is a romantic comedy following the adventures of Dolly Gallagher, a turn-of-the-century matchmaker and a woman who arranges things.

The play will include auditioned parts and a chorus and is open to any community member or MYP alumni. This year’s play does not have any children’s roles so participants must be seventh grade or older.

There will be nine lead actors and 12 supporting actors along with a chorus of townsfolk and customers, allowing for the cast size to fluctuate. All of the roles will be cast by auditions.

An informational meeting will be held at 1 pm, June 17, at the Schnieder Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School. Auditions will follow the hour-long meeting and will include a cold read and a brief song. Those auditioning may bring a prepared piece that is no longer than two minutes or may sing a few bars of a well-known song such as “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”

Those who wish to participate but can not attend the meeting may email maryvilleyoungplayers@gmail.com.

There is no registration fee and no extra classes.

Second Stage will keep the compact rehearsal methods that MYP uses. This means that actors need to have most of their lines memorized before rehearsals start.

Rehearsals will be in the evenings. Lead characters will be from July 10-14; company rehearsals July 17-21 and July 24-28; and the dress rehearsal will be July 28.

The Second Stage performance of “Hello, Dolly!” will be performed at 7 pm, July 29 and 2 pm, July 30, at the Schnieder Center for the Performing Arts.

Over the years, MYP has built up a savings of funds, allowing them to produce the Second State performance, which will be directed by Marilyn Rhea, former Maryville High School music director and MYP volunteer.

“We love the arts and we love providing performance opportunities for our community. For years, we’ve had people ask about doing a show for adults and students beyond middle school and we are finally at a place to give it a shot,” MYP directors Vanessa Parsons and Pat Immel stated on their website.