Nodaway-Holt

High school registration for new students and those entering the eighth grade is noon to 3 pm, Tuesday, August 8. Must bring proof of immunizations.

Registration for returning high school students is 8:30 am to noon and 1 to 3 pm, Wednesday, August 9. Incoming seniors must present proof of required immunizations at registration.

Those entering seventh grade will register from 5 to 6 pm, Monday, August 14. Parents are required to attend.

Elementary open house and parent meetings are 5 to 6 pm, Tuesday, August 15. All elementary families are invited to a swim party following registration from 7 to 9 pm at the Mound City pool.

All registration forms may be downloaded at nodholt.k12.mo.us under the parent resources tab.

If you are unable to register during your respective time, call the principal’s office at 660.939.2135 or 660.939.2514 to schedule a time or you may register the first day of school.

Jefferson

School registration will be from 9 am to 4 pm, Thursday, August 10.

Maryville

Eugene Field Elementary registration will be from 8 am to 5 pm, Thursday, August 3. Students may drop off supplies from 4:30 to 6 pm, Tuesday, August 15.

Maryville Middle School registration will be from 7 am to 5 pm, Thursday, August 3.

Maryville High School registration will be from 8 am to 4 pm, Thursday, August 3. Back to school night for incoming freshmen will be at 6 pm, Monday, August 14.

Northeast Nodaway

Registration for all students, pre-K to twelfth grade, will be from 1 to 6 pm, Tuesday, August 1. Open house for all grades will be 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, August 15.

St. Gregory’s

Back to school night for preschool through eighth grade is from 5 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, August 10. Registration forms may be dropped off at this time.

Horace Mann

Space is still available for preschool though sixth grade. To enroll, visit nwmissouri.edu/horacemann or call 660.562.1233 before visiting the school in Brown Hall on the Northwest Missouri State University campus. The back to school picnic is from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, August 24.

West Nodaway

School registration is from 1 to 6 pm, Wednesday, August 9.

North Nodaway

Preschool and elementary registration is from 8 am to 6 pm, Wednesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 3. Middle/high school registration is from 10 am to 7 pm, Tuesday, August 8.

Middle school and high school open house and elementary back to school night begin at 5 pm, Tuesday, August 15. Sixth grade orientation is at 6 pm, August 15.

South Nodaway

Open house and registration is at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, August 15.