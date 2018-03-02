Sunday
• North Nodaway Booster Club BB Tourney
• West Nodaway 3/4 BB at Hopkins
• West Nodaway FFA Breakfast, 8 am
• Jefferson NHS card party, 1 pm
• Northeast Nodaway Guard Performance at MHS gym, 2 pm
Monday
• Horace Mann, Maryville, North Nodaway, West Nodaway No School
• Northeast Nodaway Blood Drive, 2 pm
• West Nodaway Trap Shoot at Smithville, 4:30 pm
• South Nodaway 5-8 Science Fair, 5:30 pm
• Jefferson 4-H meeting, 6 pm
• MHS wrestling banquet, 6:30 pm
Tuesday
• South Nodaway FFA CDEs at Marshall
• West Nodaway FFA Contest at Hamilton
• Horace Mann Book Kittens, 3:20 pm
• Jefferson, South Nodaway, West Nodaway V Scholar Bowl at North Nodaway, 4:30 pm
• Northeast Nodaway HS Scholar Bowl at Union Star, 4:30 pm
• Jefferson Mock Trial, 6 pm
• MHS Spanish 3 Project Night, 6:30 pm
• MMS Choir Concert, 7 pm
Wednesday
• MMS, North Nodaway, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s, West Nodaway 8th County Government Day
• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am
• MMS Life Skills to Sky Zone, 8:30 am
• Northeast Nodaway sports physicals, 8:30 am
• West Nodaway ASVAB testing, 8:30 am
• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm
• Jefferson, South Nodaway, West Nodaway FFA Officer Interviews at Cameron, 5:30 pm
• West Nodaway PreK Night and parent meeting, 5:30 pm
• St. Gregory’s Little Saints/EPIC, 6 pm
Thursday
• South Nodaway No School
• Northeast Nodaway early out for P/T conferences
• Northeast Nodaway FFA Spring Calving Supper
• West Nodaway NTS tour for sophomores
• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am
• Northeast Nodaway Pep Rally for Cheer, 9:30 am
• Horace Mann Chess/Checkers Club, 3:15 pm
• MHS International Club Cooking Night, 5:30 pm
Friday
• Jefferson, Northeast Nodaway, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s No School
• MHS Speech & Debate at Park Hill South
• MMS Family Friday
• MHS V baseball scrimmage at Cameron, 4:30 pm
Saturday
• MHS Speech & Debate at Park Hill South
• Nodaway-Holt Fun Night
• MHS Percussion concert, 6 pm
