Sunday

• North Nodaway Booster Club BB Tourney

• West Nodaway 3/4 BB at Hopkins

• West Nodaway FFA Breakfast, 8 am

• Jefferson NHS card party, 1 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Guard Performance at MHS gym, 2 pm

Monday

• Horace Mann, Maryville, North Nodaway, West Nodaway No School

• Northeast Nodaway Blood Drive, 2 pm

• West Nodaway Trap Shoot at Smithville, 4:30 pm

• South Nodaway 5-8 Science Fair, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson 4-H meeting, 6 pm

• MHS wrestling banquet, 6:30 pm

Tuesday

• South Nodaway FFA CDEs at Marshall

• West Nodaway FFA Contest at Hamilton

• Horace Mann Book Kittens, 3:20 pm

• Jefferson, South Nodaway, West Nodaway V Scholar Bowl at North Nodaway, 4:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway HS Scholar Bowl at Union Star, 4:30 pm

• Jefferson Mock Trial, 6 pm

• MHS Spanish 3 Project Night, 6:30 pm

• MMS Choir Concert, 7 pm

Wednesday

• MMS, North Nodaway, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s, West Nodaway 8th County Government Day

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• MMS Life Skills to Sky Zone, 8:30 am

• Northeast Nodaway sports physicals, 8:30 am

• West Nodaway ASVAB testing, 8:30 am

• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm

• Jefferson, South Nodaway, West Nodaway FFA Officer Interviews at Cameron, 5:30 pm

• West Nodaway PreK Night and parent meeting, 5:30 pm

• St. Gregory’s Little Saints/EPIC, 6 pm

Thursday

• South Nodaway No School

• Northeast Nodaway early out for P/T conferences

• Northeast Nodaway FFA Spring Calving Supper

• West Nodaway NTS tour for sophomores

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• Northeast Nodaway Pep Rally for Cheer, 9:30 am

• Horace Mann Chess/Checkers Club, 3:15 pm

• MHS International Club Cooking Night, 5:30 pm

Friday

• Jefferson, Northeast Nodaway, South Nodaway, St. Gregory’s No School

• MHS Speech & Debate at Park Hill South

• MMS Family Friday

• MHS V baseball scrimmage at Cameron, 4:30 pm

Saturday

• MHS Speech & Debate at Park Hill South

• Nodaway-Holt Fun Night

• MHS Percussion concert, 6 pm

Facebook Comments