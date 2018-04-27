Sunday

• Northeast Nodaway senior trip begins

• West Nodaway FFA breakfast, 8 am

• Jefferson StuCo volleyball, 2:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt School Play, 4 pm

Monday

• Nodaway-Holt Elementary Character Assembly

• West Nodaway EOC testing

• Jefferson English II testing, 8:15 am

• South Nodaway Bump Up Day, 8:30 am

• MHS V golf – Districts at Noyes, 9 am

• South Nodaway Field Day, 12:30 pm

• MHS V tennis at LeBlond, 4 pm

• MHS JV/V baseball vs Falls City, 4:30 pm

• WN JV/V baseball at North Andrew, 4:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway PTO meeting, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson FFA Banquet, 6:30 pm

• South Nodaway FFA Banquet, 6:30 pm

• MMS Show Choir concert, 7 pm

• Nodaway-Holt 7-12 music concert, 7 pm

• North Nodaway Fine Arts Night/Spring Concert

Tuesday

• Eugene Field 3rd MAP testing

• Nodaway-Holt 3-6 MAP testing

• North Nodaway, West Nodaway 1st pen pal trip

• Northeast Nodaway 5/6 field trip, 7:30 am

• Jefferson English II testing, 8:15 am

• MMS 8th MAP testing, 8:15 am

• PV, NEN, NWN, SHNH JH/HS track – Conference at Mound City, 2 pm

• Horace Mann Art Show, 3:30 pm

• MHS V tennis vs Clarinda, 4 pm

• MHS V track at home, 4 pm

• MMS MS track at Bedford, 4:15 pm

• MHS JV/V baseball at Chillicothe, 4:30 pm

• PV JV/V baseball at North Harrison, 4:30 pm

• West Nodaway FFA Banquet

Wednesday

• Eugene Field 3rd MAP testing

• Jefferson Grandparents Day

• MHS EOC testing

• Nodaway-Holt 3-6 MAP testing

• West Nodaway 7-9 to Mozingo

• St. Gregory’s May Crowning Mass, 8 am

• MMS 8th MAP testing, 8:15 am

• South Nodaway DARE graduation, 9 am

• NEN Library Bingo field trip, noon

• SN Elementary Fundraising meeting, 3 pm

• SN senior/parent meeting, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson K-6 Fine Arts Night/Concert, 6 pm

• MHS FBLA banquet, 6 pm

• MHS football parent meeting, 6 pm

• St. Gregory’s EPIC party, 6 pm

• West Nodaway 5th transition meeting, 6 pm

• South Nodaway spring music concert, 7 pm

• West Nodaway 8th transition meeting, 7 pm

• Jefferson 7-12 Fine Arts Night/Concert, 7:30 pm

• MHS FFA banquet

Thursday

• Eugene Field 3rd MAP testing

• Nodaway-Holt 3-6 MAP testing

• Nodaway-Holt School Day at the K

• North Nodaway shot and physicals

• South Nodaway FCA National Day of Prayer

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• Jefferson 9/10 testing, 8:15 am

• MMS 8th EOC testing, 8:15 am

• MMS 8th MAP testing, 8:15 am

• West Nodaway 3-5 Safety Acres, 8:45 am

• Jefferson 8th Computingpalooza, 9 am

• Jefferson WINGS field trip, 9 am

• MHS V track at Lafayette, 2 pm

• Jefferson Hoops for Heart reward, 2:30 pm

• MHS V tennis at Chillicothe, 4 pm

• MHS JV/V baseball vs Smithville, 4:30 pm

• NN baseball vs South Harrison, 4:30 pm

• PV JV/V baseball vs East Atchison, 4:30 pm

• WN JV/V baseball vs DeKalb, 4:30 pm

• MHS V soccer vs Cameron, 5 pm

• NEN Parent Title meeting, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway elementary music program

Friday

• St. Gregory’s No School

• Eugene Field 2nd trip to Arbor Day Farm

• Eugene Field 3rd MAP testing

• Eugene Field 4th to Safety Acres

• Jefferson Band to Worlds of Fun

• Jefferson Kindergarten Roundup

• MMS 7/8 Band to Worlds of Fun

• MMS Focus Friday

• Nodaway-Holt 5th track at Mound City

• NH, NN, NEN 6th DARE to The Hangar

• Northeast Nodaway graduation practice

• MMS FCA, 7:30 am

• West Nodaway 5th DARE party, 8:15 am

• West Nodaway K-2 field trip, 8:30 am

• MHS V tennis at Benton Tourney, 9 am

• Northeast Nodaway 3/4 to Safety Acres, 9 am

• Northeast Nodaway graduation practice, 9 am

• South Nodaway four-year-old preschool, 12:30 pm

• North Nodaway baseball at SJC, 4:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway baseball at EA, 4:30 pm

• South Nodaway cheer tryouts, 4:30 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V baseball at SJC, 4:30 pm

• MHS V soccer at Northland Christian, 5 pm

• South Nodaway Community Retirement Party, 6 pm

• MHS Conn Film Festival, 7 pm

Saturday

• MHS JV/V baseball at Excelsior Springs, 10 am

• PV, NWN, SHNH track – Districts at West Platte, 10 am

• Northeast Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6:30 pm

Facebook Comments