Sunday
• Northeast Nodaway senior trip begins
• West Nodaway FFA breakfast, 8 am
• Jefferson StuCo volleyball, 2:30 pm
• Nodaway-Holt School Play, 4 pm
Monday
• Nodaway-Holt Elementary Character Assembly
• West Nodaway EOC testing
• Jefferson English II testing, 8:15 am
• South Nodaway Bump Up Day, 8:30 am
• MHS V golf – Districts at Noyes, 9 am
• South Nodaway Field Day, 12:30 pm
• MHS V tennis at LeBlond, 4 pm
• MHS JV/V baseball vs Falls City, 4:30 pm
• WN JV/V baseball at North Andrew, 4:30 pm
• Northeast Nodaway PTO meeting, 5:30 pm
• Jefferson FFA Banquet, 6:30 pm
• South Nodaway FFA Banquet, 6:30 pm
• MMS Show Choir concert, 7 pm
• Nodaway-Holt 7-12 music concert, 7 pm
• North Nodaway Fine Arts Night/Spring Concert
Tuesday
• Eugene Field 3rd MAP testing
• Nodaway-Holt 3-6 MAP testing
• North Nodaway, West Nodaway 1st pen pal trip
• Northeast Nodaway 5/6 field trip, 7:30 am
• Jefferson English II testing, 8:15 am
• MMS 8th MAP testing, 8:15 am
• PV, NEN, NWN, SHNH JH/HS track – Conference at Mound City, 2 pm
• Horace Mann Art Show, 3:30 pm
• MHS V tennis vs Clarinda, 4 pm
• MHS V track at home, 4 pm
• MMS MS track at Bedford, 4:15 pm
• MHS JV/V baseball at Chillicothe, 4:30 pm
• PV JV/V baseball at North Harrison, 4:30 pm
• West Nodaway FFA Banquet
Wednesday
• Eugene Field 3rd MAP testing
• Jefferson Grandparents Day
• MHS EOC testing
• Nodaway-Holt 3-6 MAP testing
• West Nodaway 7-9 to Mozingo
• St. Gregory’s May Crowning Mass, 8 am
• MMS 8th MAP testing, 8:15 am
• South Nodaway DARE graduation, 9 am
• NEN Library Bingo field trip, noon
• SN Elementary Fundraising meeting, 3 pm
• SN senior/parent meeting, 5:30 pm
• Jefferson K-6 Fine Arts Night/Concert, 6 pm
• MHS FBLA banquet, 6 pm
• MHS football parent meeting, 6 pm
• St. Gregory’s EPIC party, 6 pm
• West Nodaway 5th transition meeting, 6 pm
• South Nodaway spring music concert, 7 pm
• West Nodaway 8th transition meeting, 7 pm
• Jefferson 7-12 Fine Arts Night/Concert, 7:30 pm
• MHS FFA banquet
Thursday
• Eugene Field 3rd MAP testing
• Nodaway-Holt 3-6 MAP testing
• Nodaway-Holt School Day at the K
• North Nodaway shot and physicals
• South Nodaway FCA National Day of Prayer
• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am
• Jefferson 9/10 testing, 8:15 am
• MMS 8th EOC testing, 8:15 am
• MMS 8th MAP testing, 8:15 am
• West Nodaway 3-5 Safety Acres, 8:45 am
• Jefferson 8th Computingpalooza, 9 am
• Jefferson WINGS field trip, 9 am
• MHS V track at Lafayette, 2 pm
• Jefferson Hoops for Heart reward, 2:30 pm
• MHS V tennis at Chillicothe, 4 pm
• MHS JV/V baseball vs Smithville, 4:30 pm
• NN baseball vs South Harrison, 4:30 pm
• PV JV/V baseball vs East Atchison, 4:30 pm
• WN JV/V baseball vs DeKalb, 4:30 pm
• MHS V soccer vs Cameron, 5 pm
• NEN Parent Title meeting, 5:30 pm
• North Nodaway elementary music program
Friday
• St. Gregory’s No School
• Eugene Field 2nd trip to Arbor Day Farm
• Eugene Field 3rd MAP testing
• Eugene Field 4th to Safety Acres
• Jefferson Band to Worlds of Fun
• Jefferson Kindergarten Roundup
• MMS 7/8 Band to Worlds of Fun
• MMS Focus Friday
• Nodaway-Holt 5th track at Mound City
• NH, NN, NEN 6th DARE to The Hangar
• Northeast Nodaway graduation practice
• MMS FCA, 7:30 am
• West Nodaway 5th DARE party, 8:15 am
• West Nodaway K-2 field trip, 8:30 am
• MHS V tennis at Benton Tourney, 9 am
• Northeast Nodaway 3/4 to Safety Acres, 9 am
• Northeast Nodaway graduation practice, 9 am
• South Nodaway four-year-old preschool, 12:30 pm
• North Nodaway baseball at SJC, 4:30 pm
• Northeast Nodaway baseball at EA, 4:30 pm
• South Nodaway cheer tryouts, 4:30 pm
• West Nodaway JV/V baseball at SJC, 4:30 pm
• MHS V soccer at Northland Christian, 5 pm
• South Nodaway Community Retirement Party, 6 pm
• MHS Conn Film Festival, 7 pm
Saturday
• MHS JV/V baseball at Excelsior Springs, 10 am
• PV, NWN, SHNH track – Districts at West Platte, 10 am
• Northeast Nodaway Baccalaureate, 6:30 pm
