Sunday

• St. Gregory’s Chris Cakes fundraiser, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s All School Mass – Catholic Schools Week begins, 10:30 am

Monday

• St. Gregory’s FFF Trivia Competition, 7:50 am

• Nodaway-Holt FCCLA meeting, 5:45 pm

• South Nodaway After Prom meeting, 6:30 pm

Tuesday

• St. Gregory’s 4th DARE, 2:15 pm

• North Nodaway JV/V BB at Jefferson, 5 pm

• MHS F/JV/V boys BB vs LeBlond, 5 pm

• MHS JV/V girls BB at Lathrop, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V BB at Osborn, 5 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V BB at South Holt, 5 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V BB at East Atchison, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway V BB at Stewartsville, 6 pm

Wednesday

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 7/8 Trivia Contest at LeBlond, 8 am

• Jefferson, MHS, NN, SN FBLA District 1 Prelims, 4 pm

Thursday

• West Nodaway K penguin program

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• Jefferson Write Night, 5 pm

• South Nodaway After Prom Taco John’s fundraiser, 5 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V BB vs Essex, 5 pm

• MHS JV/V girls BB vs Smithville, Courtwarming, 5:30 pm

• MHS V wrestling vs Lawson and Maysville, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson NHS meeting, 6 pm

Friday

• Jefferson Playgroup

• MHS Speech & Debate Novice at Winnetonka

• MMS Focus Friday

• MMS FCA, 7:30 am

• St. Gregory’s FFF Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s Spelling Bee, 9:15 am

• South Nodaway four-year-old preschool, 12:30 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V BB at West Nodaway, Courtwarming, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V BB at South Nodaway, 5 pm

• St. Gregory’s Mommy/Son Date Night, 5 pm

• MHS JV/V boys BB at Smithville, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson V BB at Stewartsville, 6 pm

• North Nodaway JV/V BB vs East Atchison, Courtwarming, 6 pm

Saturday

• Jefferson Elementary BB at Stanberry

• MHS JV Academic Team at Savannah

• MHS Speech & Debate Varsity at Staley

• Northeast Nodaway Science Olympiad at Trenton

• South Nodaway 5/6 BB Tourney

• West Nodaway 6th boys BB at Bedford

• St. Gregory’s K-2 Bitty Ball, 8 am

• West Nodaway Trap Shoot at Smithville, 9 am

• MHS Holiday Hop

