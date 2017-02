Events for the week of February 6 to 11

Monday

• Maryville, West Nodaway No School

• South Nodaway English II field trip, 8 am

• West Nodaway TEAM Activity, 8 am

• Horace Mann Bearcat Choir, 3:15 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball vs Rock Port, 5:30 pm

• Jefferson 4-H meeting, 6 pm

• West Nodaway Math Night

Tuesday

• Horace Mann Art Club, 3:15 pm

• Horace Mann K-2 BookKittens, 3:20 pm

• Maryville Middle P/S/T conferences, 3:30 to 6:30 pm

• Jefferson JV/V basketball at DeKalb, 5 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V boys basketball at Cameron, 5 pm

• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball vs Chillicothe, 5 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V basketball at Rock Port, 5 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V basketball vs St. Joe Christian, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway V basketball at Worth Co, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball vs Union Star, 6 pm

Wednesday

• Jefferson No School

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s Preschool Valentine parties, 9:15 am

• St. Gregory’s 6th grade DARE, 11:35 am

• Northeast Nodaway Voc Rehab, 1:30 pm

• Horace Mann Chess and Checkers Club, 3:15 pm

• West Nodaway Homework Club, 3:15 pm

• Maryville Middle P/S/T conferences, 3:30 to 6:30 pm

• Jefferson, South Nodaway FFA Proficiency Awards at Savannah, 4 pm

• Maryville High NHS induction, 6 pm

• West Nodaway PTO meeting, 6 pm

• West Nodaway BOE meeting, 7 pm

Thursday

• North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, South Nodaway, West Nodaway FBLA at NWMSU

• South Nodaway K/1st Dibels testing

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• Nodaway-Holt dismiss for P/T conferences, 1 pm

• West Nodaway P/T Conferences, 4 to 7 pm

• Maryville High JV/V girls basketball at Benton, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt Read from the Start, 5:30 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JH/HS Valentine’s Day Concert, 6 pm

• South Nodaway PTO meeting, 6:30 pm

Friday

• Nodaway-Holt No School

• Jefferson Playgroup

• Jefferson Elementary Cheer Clinic

• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Staley

• Maryville Middle Family Friday

• South Nodaway three-year-old preschool

• St. Gregory’s Preschool Muffins with Mom

• West Nodaway Middle School Party, 3:10 pm

• Maryville High F/JV/V boys basketball vs Benton, 5 pm

• Maryville High V wrestling – districts at Excelsior Springs, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV boys/V basketball at Jefferson, 5 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V basketball at DeKalb, 5 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V basketball at Stewartsville, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway V basketball vs South Holt, Courtwarming, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V basketball at Osborn, 6 pm

• St. Gregory’s Mommy/son Date Night, 6:30 pm

• Jefferson FCA 5th Quarter Party

Saturday

• Maryville High Speech & Debate at Staley

• Maryville High Winter Guard Festival at Liberty South Valley

• Northeast Nodaway Science Olympiad at Trenton

• Jefferson JV boys basketball at North Andrew Round Robin, 10 am

• Maryville High V wrestling – districts at Excelsior Springs, 10 am