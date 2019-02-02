Sunday 

• West Nodaway FFA Barnwarming, 6 pm

 

Monday 

• Maryville, Nodaway-Holt, West Nodaway No School

• North Nodaway Elementary Change Wars fundraiser begins

• Jefferson Psychology field trip, 8:15 am

• North Nodaway JV/V BB at Nodaway-Holt, Courtwarming, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway JV/V BB at North Andrew, 5 pm

• Jefferson 4-H meeting, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Special BOE meeting, 6 pm

• South Nodaway V BB at Union Star, 6 pm

 

Tuesday

• Jefferson JV/V BB at DeKalb, 5 pm

• MHS Boys C/JV/V BB at Cameron, 5 pm

• MHS Girls JV/V BB vs Chillicothe, 5 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V BB at Rock Port, 5 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V BB vs St. Joe Christian, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway HS BB at Worth County, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway V BB vs Union Star, 6 pm

• MHS International Club AHA fundraiser, 7 pm

• Northeast Nodaway 5th Quarter at UMC, 8 pm

 

Wednesday

• Jefferson No School

• MMS 8th grade Job Shadow

• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass and Preschool, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s Reading Buddies with Preschool, 8:20 am

• MHS Awards Assembly, 9 am

• St. Gregory’s SA Officer meeting, 10:50 am

• St. Gregory’s 6th DARE, 11:35 am

• Jefferson PT Conferences, 2 pm

• Jeff, SN, WN FFA Proficiency Awards at Savannah, 4:30 pm

• Horace Mann Pizza Ranch fundraiser, 5 pm

• MHS Booster Club meeting, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Special BOE meeting, 6 pm

• St. Gregory’s Little Saints/EPIC, 6 pm

 

Thursday

• North Nodaway Vision Screening

• Jeff, MHS, NN, SN, WN FBLA Districts at NW, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am

• St. Gregory’s 2nd grade Lunchroom Day, 11 am

• North Nodaway 10th grade NTS Tour, noon

• North Nodaway Elem Student Council meeting, 3:15 pm

• Jefferson JH Scholar Bowl at Northeast Nodaway, 4 pm

• MHS Girls JV/V BB at Benton, 5 pm

• SN After Prom Taco John’s fundraiser, 5 pm

• Northeast Nodaway Special BOE meeting, 6 pm

 

Friday

• Jefferson Playgroup

• Jefferson NTS Tour

• South Nodaway three-year-old PK, 1 pm

• Jefferson Cheer Clinic after school

• MHS Boys C/JV/V BB vs Benton, senior night, 5 pm

• MHS Academic Team senior night at BB game

• MHS Cheer senior night at BB game

• MHS Dazzlers senior night at BB game

• MHS V Wrestling – Districts at Excelsior Springs, 5 pm

• Nodaway-Holt JV/V BB at Jefferson, 5 pm

• South Nodaway JV/V BB at DeKalb, 5 pm

• West Nodaway JV/V BB at Stewartsville, 5 pm

• Jefferson Halftime Hoops, 5:30 pm

• North Nodaway BB vs South Holt, Courtwarming, 6 pm

• Northeast Nodaway V BB at Osborn, 6 pm

• MHS Dazzler Guy/Girls Dance, 8 pm

• MHS International Club AHA fundraiser, 8 pm

 

Saturday

• MHS Show Choir at NWMSU

• Northeast Nodaway PTO 5/6 BB Tourney

• South Nodaway ACT test at SN

• MHS V Wrestling – Districts at Excelsior Springs, 10 am

• Northeast Nodaway Valentine’s Dinner, 5:30 pm

• South Nodaway Sophomore Trivia Night, 6 pm

• MHS Holiday Hop, 8 pm

