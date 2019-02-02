• West Nodaway FFA Barnwarming, 6 pm
Monday
• Maryville, Nodaway-Holt, West Nodaway No School
• North Nodaway Elementary Change Wars fundraiser begins
• Jefferson Psychology field trip, 8:15 am
• North Nodaway JV/V BB at Nodaway-Holt, Courtwarming, 5 pm
• Northeast Nodaway JV/V BB at North Andrew, 5 pm
• Jefferson 4-H meeting, 6 pm
• Northeast Nodaway Special BOE meeting, 6 pm
• South Nodaway V BB at Union Star, 6 pm
Tuesday
• Jefferson JV/V BB at DeKalb, 5 pm
• MHS Boys C/JV/V BB at Cameron, 5 pm
• MHS Girls JV/V BB vs Chillicothe, 5 pm
• South Nodaway JV/V BB at Rock Port, 5 pm
• West Nodaway JV/V BB vs St. Joe Christian, 5:30 pm
• North Nodaway HS BB at Worth County, 6 pm
• Northeast Nodaway V BB vs Union Star, 6 pm
• MHS International Club AHA fundraiser, 7 pm
• Northeast Nodaway 5th Quarter at UMC, 8 pm
Wednesday
• Jefferson No School
• MMS 8th grade Job Shadow
• St. Gregory’s K-4 Mass and Preschool, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s Reading Buddies with Preschool, 8:20 am
• MHS Awards Assembly, 9 am
• St. Gregory’s SA Officer meeting, 10:50 am
• St. Gregory’s 6th DARE, 11:35 am
• Jefferson PT Conferences, 2 pm
• Jeff, SN, WN FFA Proficiency Awards at Savannah, 4:30 pm
• Horace Mann Pizza Ranch fundraiser, 5 pm
• MHS Booster Club meeting, 6 pm
• Northeast Nodaway Special BOE meeting, 6 pm
• St. Gregory’s Little Saints/EPIC, 6 pm
Thursday
• North Nodaway Vision Screening
• Jeff, MHS, NN, SN, WN FBLA Districts at NW, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s 5-8 Mass, 8 am
• St. Gregory’s 2nd grade Lunchroom Day, 11 am
• North Nodaway 10th grade NTS Tour, noon
• North Nodaway Elem Student Council meeting, 3:15 pm
• Jefferson JH Scholar Bowl at Northeast Nodaway, 4 pm
• MHS Girls JV/V BB at Benton, 5 pm
• SN After Prom Taco John’s fundraiser, 5 pm
• Northeast Nodaway Special BOE meeting, 6 pm
Friday
• Jefferson Playgroup
• Jefferson NTS Tour
• South Nodaway three-year-old PK, 1 pm
• Jefferson Cheer Clinic after school
• MHS Boys C/JV/V BB vs Benton, senior night, 5 pm
• MHS Academic Team senior night at BB game
• MHS Cheer senior night at BB game
• MHS Dazzlers senior night at BB game
• MHS V Wrestling – Districts at Excelsior Springs, 5 pm
• Nodaway-Holt JV/V BB at Jefferson, 5 pm
• South Nodaway JV/V BB at DeKalb, 5 pm
• West Nodaway JV/V BB at Stewartsville, 5 pm
• Jefferson Halftime Hoops, 5:30 pm
• North Nodaway BB vs South Holt, Courtwarming, 6 pm
• Northeast Nodaway V BB at Osborn, 6 pm
• MHS Dazzler Guy/Girls Dance, 8 pm
• MHS International Club AHA fundraiser, 8 pm
Saturday
• MHS Show Choir at NWMSU
• Northeast Nodaway PTO 5/6 BB Tourney
• South Nodaway ACT test at SN
• MHS V Wrestling – Districts at Excelsior Springs, 10 am
• Northeast Nodaway Valentine’s Dinner, 5:30 pm
• South Nodaway Sophomore Trivia Night, 6 pm
• MHS Holiday Hop, 8 pm
