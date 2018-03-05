Northwest Missouri State University Director of Athletics Mel Tjeerdsma has accepted the resignation of Women’s Basketball Head Coach Buck Scheel.

“I would like to thank Coach Scheel for his commitment to Bearcat athletics and for his effort to rebuild our women’s basketball program,” said Tjeerdsma. “I wish him the best in the next step of his career.”

Scheel arrived at Northwest as an assistant coach prior to the start of the 2013-14 season. He was named interim head coach during the 2015-16 season, coaching the team’s final 18 games. On March 22, 2016, he was named the eighth head coach in Northwest history.

Heather Howard, who has served as assistant coach of the women’s basketball program for the last two seasons, has been appointed as interim head coach. She will oversee all women’s basketball operations until a full-time replacement is named.