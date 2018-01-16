The Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) at Northwest Missouri State University will host a free sexual harassment seminar Thursday, January 18, featuring a trial lawyer and counselor who specializes in hostile work environment issues.

The seminar is scheduled for 8:30 to 10 am at the SBTDC’s office, 3003 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph.

Presenter Carol C. Barnett is an attorney and shareholder with Polsinelli. She works with clients on preventive strategies to avoid employment-related litigation, such as sexual harassment claims. She regularly conducts trainings and presents to various groups about legal issues.

Rebecca Lobina, director of the Northwest SBTDC, said the topic is timely as reports of sexual harassment cases have been prevalent in the media recently.

“The business community needs to feel confident in their interactions with employees as well as understand what the possible consequences are if they do not have or do not follow an internal, trusted legal process,” Lobina said.

The seminar is free and open to the business community. RSVPs are requested to ensure enough seating.