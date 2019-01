Sarah Ann Miller Campbell, 64, Lee’s Summit, died Friday, December 28, 2018.

Services will be at 11 am, Monday, January 7 at The Summit Church-Downtown Campus, Lee’s Summit. Interment is in Swan Lake Memorial Park, Grain Valley. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am at the church.

Memorials can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Condolences may be left at chapelofmemoriesfunerals.com.