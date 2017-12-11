The annual Salvation Army bell ringing campaign began December 1 in Maryville and volunteers are needed for the fundraising drive which keeps all donations in Nodaway County.

The money raised in the red kettle drive is distributed in partnership with Community Services, Inc., and is used to benefit the local community.

Funds provide emergency assistance to county residents during crisis situations. Assistance for basic living essentials include food, clothing, utilities, housing assistance, temporary lodging, transportation, prescription medications and other emergency needs. Salvation Army services are funded through donations from individuals.

In 2017, approximately 200 families benefitted from the money collected in the December 2016 red kettle drive.

There are red kettles at Wal-Mart and Hy-Vee entrances and counter kettles at the following businesses: South Nodaway Valley Bank, Hy-Vee Gas and Convenience, Pagliai’s, Ace Hardware, Gray’s Restaurant, Orscheln Farm and Home and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Those interested in volunteering as a bell ringer can visit signupgenius.com/go/70a0948afab29a13-2017 to register for a one-hour time slot on any day listed. You may also contact Norma at Community Services, 660.582.3113.

Contributions can also be mailed to Community Services, Inc., PO Box 328, Maryville, MO 64468. Make checks payable to Nodaway County Salvation Army.