The Student Activities Council (SAC) at Northwest Missouri State University is bringing another slate of comedians, inspirational speakers and artists to campus this spring.

All SAC lectures and comedians are free and open to the public. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAC plans and administers activities for Northwest students to contribute to a more well-rounded social, recreational and cultural life for the campus and community. SAC provides entertaining alternatives to students with late night activities and events throughout the year including concerts, lectures, movies and comedians.

Details about each guest follows.

Kiry Shabazz, comedian, 7 pm, Friday, February 1, Charles Johnson Theater

Shabazz made his network late night debut on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” He won the World Series Comedy Competition and 2018 StandUp NBC, which led him to tour on the NBC StandUp Comedy Tour.

Shabazz grew up in Cleveland, OH. He was working at a restaurant in 2011 when he felt like he couldn’t be himself and turned to comedy. Shabazz is considered a charismatic, witty, off-the-top comedian with hilarious punchlines, which have made him one of the best up-and-coming comics in northern California.

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh, comedian, 7 pm, Friday, March 1, Charles Johnson Theater

Singh is a fast-rising comedian with a high-energy, witty, in-your-face attitude. Signh recently completed his Comedy Central debut on the hit comedy show “Gabriel Iglesias’s Stand-Up Revolution.” He has competed and won numerous comedy contests, including the San Francisco Comedy Competition. His comedy has been televised on Starz, BBC, TV Asia and ZEE TV.

CL Lindsay, lecture, 7 pm, Wednesday, March 20, Charles Johnson Theater

Lindsay is an attorney, student advocate and author of “The College Student’s Guide to the Law,” a guide to legal issues in higher education. He has made more than 800 appearances on college campuses throughout the nation and his work has been featured in The Chronicle of Higher Education and The Washington Post. Lindsay is known for his ability to make legal concepts understandable in “outright hilarious way.”

Sam Burchfield, musician, 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 4, JW Jones Student Union, Living Room

Burchfield is a southern folk and soul artist from Atlanta, GA. He and his band, The Scoundrels, are growing a loyal fanbase throughout the southeast.