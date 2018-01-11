Russell Leroy Lovitt, 93, Maryville, died Monday, January 8, 2018, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Services are at 2 pm, Friday, January 12 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. The body will be cremated following the service, with burial in the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 9 am.

Memorials may be made to Nodaway Nursing Home, SSM Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

