The St. Gregory’s School rummage sale is from 4 to 8 pm, Thursday, May 25 and 7 am to noon, Friday, May 26 in the school gym.

Items may be donated from 8 am to 5 pm, Sunday-Tuesday, May 21-23 and 8 am to noon, Wednesday, May 24. For more information, contact Amy Gastler at 660.582.2462.