The West Fork Grand River Bridge on Route W east of Parnell in Worth County is in need of routine maintenance. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Route W to all traffic at between Route B and Evergreen Avenue from 7 am and 3:30 pm on Monday, August 13 to complete the necessary repairs.

During the closure, motorists should find an alternate route. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Repairs such as these help MoDOT prolong the life of the many bridges that dot the roadways of Northwest Missouri. The bridge, built in 1948, carries approximately 170 vehicles per day.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636 ) or visit www.modot.org/northwest.