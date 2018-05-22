Rose Marie Vance, 74, Maryville, died Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Friday, May 25 under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Interment will be at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood. Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 prior to the service.

Memorials may be sent to St. Gregory’s School or to the family to establish a memorial at the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

