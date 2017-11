Rosann Taylor, 75, Mound City, died Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Farewell services will be at 1 pm, Friday, November 13, at Pettijohn and Crawford Family Funeral Service, Mound City. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorial donations may be made to Cowboys for Christ.

Online condolences may be left at pettijohncrawford.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pettijohn and Crawford.