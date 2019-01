Rosalyn Townsend-Kinder, 95, Maryville, formerly of Braddyville, IA, died Sunday, December 30, 2018, at the Maryville Living Center.

Funeral celebration of life services were held Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda, IA. Interment was held at the Braddyville Cemetery in Braddyville, IA.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.

