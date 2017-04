Helen Rosalee Merrigan, 86, Maryville, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Parkdale Manor Care Center, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Friday, April 28 at St. Gregory’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

