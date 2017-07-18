Ronald James McClemons, 73, Maryville, formerly of Des Moines, IA, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Mr. McClemons’ body has been cremated. A memorial service will be at 11 am, Friday, July 21 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services. The inurnment will be at the Miriam Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to SSM Hospice, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.