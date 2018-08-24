Ronald Ray From, 80, Maryville, died Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services were Thursday, August 22 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Mr. From’s body was cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Ron and Lorna From Spirit of Education Scholarship Fund at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

