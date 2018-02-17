Roger Prokes, Maryville, announced February 8 that he will again run for circuit judge on the 2018 Primary/General Election ballots.

He is completing his third term, December 2018, as circuit judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Missouri. This circuit is comprised of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.

Prokes has served in this position since 2001.

Five years ago, Prokes announced he would retire at the end of the current term. Prokes has reconsidered and desires to actively continue as circuit judge. He, a Republican, has been a continuous resident of Maryville since 1976.

Prokes serves as the presiding judge for the circuit. He is initially responsible for the trial of all major civil lawsuits, all felony trials and sentencing, the operations of the five-county juvenile office and has general oversight responsibility for all courts in the circuit.

He serves on the executive committee of the Missouri Presiding Judges and has been specially assigned by the Missouri Supreme Court to try cases outside of this circuit in 17 other counties. He twice sat on a panel with the Missouri Supreme Court. He is trained as an ASTAR judge to handle advanced scientific and technical cases.

Prokes practiced law for 24 years in Northwest Missouri prior to becoming a judge and has been both an adjunct and assistant professor of school and business law at Northwest Missouri State University.

He and his wife of 42 years, Julie, have five children and eight grandchildren.