West Nodaway fifth graders, Sydney Marriott and Ella Grace, placed first in the West Nodaway fifth grade science fair on April 26. Their project, “Stop Rot,” was an experiment in which they tested different types of preservatives to determine which one would keep apple slices the freshest.

The science fair encourages and motivates students to learn more about science and use the scientific method by conducting a controlled scientific experiment and organize an exhibit.

