The South Holt/Nodaway-Holt Spartans were unable to match the offensive intensity of the Rock Port Blue Jays October 6 in Graham. The Blue Jays would defeat the Spartans 82-32 late in the fourth quarter to enforce the mercy rule with 3:49 still to play.

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt quarterback Eric Ottman scrambles for a much-needed first down in the first quarter against Rock Port, October 6, in Graham. The Blue Jays defeated the Spartans 82-32 to enforce the mercy rule late in the fourth quarter during the week eight matchup.