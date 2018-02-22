Robert Lee Henggeler, 79, Maryville, died Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at his home.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 24 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

A prayer service will be at 4:30 pm, Friday, February 23 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The visitation will follow until 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, or Conception Abbey, Conception.

