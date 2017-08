Robert H. “Bob” Ceperley, 91, Maryville, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, August 5 at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville, with visitation from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, August 4.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.