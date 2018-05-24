The Class 1 MSHSAA State Track and Field Championship was May 18 and 19 at Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City, with 10 athletes competing from Platte Valley, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt and Northeast Nodaway.

And half brought medals back home to Northwest Missouri.

Platte Valley junior Ashley Riley took home two state titles, placing first in the 1600-meter with a time of 5:28.22 and first in the 3200-meter with a time of 11:48.14, where she beat the second place runner by 22 seconds.

Junior Clayton Wilmes also took the podium for the Eagles with a third place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.69.

Also bringing home a third place medal was Northeast Nodaway senior Dylan Mildfeldt in the 100 with a time of 11.34.

The SHNH Spartans had two medal winners with junior Reagan Morris placing third in the 400 with a time of 51.86 and junior Olivia Richards placing fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 34-10.00.

Richards also finished 10th in the long jump with 15-06.75. Morris finished 16th in the 200-meter preliminaries and did not advance to the finals. The 4×200 team of Morris, Cole Alloway, Eric Ottman and Westyn Williams finished 11th in the prelims.

Also competing for Platte Valley were senior Mikayla Mattson, who placed 11th in the triple jump with 32-06.50, and freshman Malia Collins, who finished 11th in the 400 prelims and 16th in the 200 prelims.