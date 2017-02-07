Rick Duane Schluter, 48, Maryville, died Sunday, February 5, 2017, at SSM Health St. Francis, Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, February 11 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville. Mr. Schluter’s body has been cremated.

Memorials may be made to Rick Schluter Memorial Fund, c/o Keith and Tiffiny Schluter, 206 North Second, Hopkins, MO 64461.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.