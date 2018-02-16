Richard V. Schmitz, 75, Atlantic, IA, formerly of Stanberry and Dearborn, died Thursday, February 8, 2018, at his home.

Services are at 10:30 am, Friday, February 16 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry. Burial with military rites will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. A parish rosary will be at 5:30 pm, Thursday, February 15 with a visitation following from 6 to 8 pm at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry, and/or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Lenox, IA, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

