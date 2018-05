Richard A. Carter, 71, Independence, died Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Belton Regional Medical Center, Belton.

Services will be at 2:30 pm, Friday, May 18 at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.