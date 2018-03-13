A resurfacing project in Holt and Nodaway counties is set to begin at the end of this month. Contractor crews from Herzog Contracting Corporation, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to set signs and begin milling Route 113 the week of March 26.

This project, which extends from US Route 136 in Burlington Jct. south to US Route 59 will resurface more than 25 miles of roadway. All work should be complete by the end of April.

The contractor will begin at the northern end of the project, at US Route 136 in Burlington Jct. and progress south. For the majority of the project, they plan to resurface the roadway one lane at a time in two-mile sections. They will direct traffic around the work with flaggers and pilot car.

There are two bridges south of Maitland that will also be resurfaced as part of this project. In order to resurface the bridges, this section of road (approximately two miles south of Route A) will be closed during this portion of the project.

Crews plan to work during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. Traffic control will be in place alerting motorists of the work. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.