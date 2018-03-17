By Kathryn Rice

Local rescue squads play an important part as first responders in Nodaway County. There are six of these squads. The fourth article in this series is about the West Nodaway Rescue Unit 140.

• Responsibilities:

The squad covers the west side of Nodaway County including the areas of Wilcox, Burlington Jct., Clearmont, Elmo, Quitman, Skidmore and Graham.

The West Nodaway squad provides medical assessment and care prior to the ambulance’s arrival with advanced care. They respond to a variety of situations within the area including medical calls, motor vehicle crashes and fire standby during which they provide updates on the situation, condition and overall information.

• Training:

Training includes maintaining current CPR status and Emergency Medical Responder certification, EVOC training, C-spine and equipment, weather spotters training and other trainings as needed as medical standards change.

Meetings are held at the West Nodaway Fire Protection District Station in Burlington Jct. Times vary as to the availability of members.

• Volunteers:

To be a volunteer on the West Nodaway Rescue Unit 140 squad, contact the Nodaway County Ambulance District training department. Volunteers must successfully complete the Emergency Medical Responder course or higher level of medical training.

• Community Involvement:

The squad is on standby for football games at West Nodaway, the Burlington Jct. Truck and Tractor Pull, the Skidmore Mud Run, Elmo 4th of July celebration and other events as needed.

West Nodaway rescue provides medical standby for structure fires as needed within the coverage area. They provide mutual aid as needed and work in cooperation with the ambulance district, law enforcement and fire departments to ensure the safety and effectiveness of all responders and the public.

“Rescue members provide a very important role in the EMS system in Nodaway County,” Squad Captain Brandy Gast said. “Every call we respond to has the potential to be a friend, neighbor or loved one. We take a great deal of pride and responsibility in being able to assist in someone’s time of need.”