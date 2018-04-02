Local rescue squads play an important part as first responders in Nodaway County. There are six of these squads. The fifth article in this series is about the Ravenwood/Parnell Rescue Squad.

• Responsibilities:

The squad covers Jackson and Independence townships. Members provide first responder medical assistance and extrication for vehicle and farm accidents.

• Training:

Training is provided by NCAD. The squad also does occasional extrication training. Meetings are at the Ravenwood Fire Station and depend on member schedules.

• Volunteers:

To join, contact the Nodaway County Ambulance District or a member of the rescue squad. Members must have completed Emergency Medical Responder or higher training.

• Community Involvement:

The Ravenwood/Parnell Rescue is always willing to assist any other squad in Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties.

“We have several good people who do a lot for the community,” Captain Cliff Wiederholt said. “This is done at all hours of the day and night, with little or no recognition. I want to thank them for their devotion and hard work.

“We are always looking for individuals to join the Ravenwood/Parnell Rescue Squad and fire department. We’re very short staffed.”