The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Nodaway County is preparing for its annual event to be held from noon to midnight, Saturday, March 18 in Bearcat Arena at Northwest Missouri State University.

According to the ACS, the relay is the largest community event and fundraiser in the world, raising millions of dollars each year to help fund cancer research, education, advocacy and much-needed patient services.

Volunteers are needed for every aspect of the relay, from planners on the event leadership team (ELT) to set up, tear down and work the relay day.

ELT positions that still need to be filled are luminary chairperson, co-event leader, entertainment chairperson and media chairperson.

The luminary chairperson sells the luminaries, compiles the honoree names in alphabetical order, reads them at the relay and places the bags around the track.

The co-event leader will assist Event Leader Carolyn Coy with filling open spots during the event.

The entertainment chairperson coordinates and recruits local talent to perform during the relay.

The media chairperson is responsible for newspaper and radio advertising and articles and maintaining the Relay For Life of Nodaway County Facebook page.

Coy says that volunteers don’t need to commit to the whole event, but can assist at their convenience.

“I want to invite back old faces and encourage new faces to help with this worthwhile event,” Coy said.

The next ELT meeting is 6:30 pm, Monday, February 13 at the Maryville Hy-Vee upstairs meeting room. Team captains will meet at 7 pm. For more information, check the Relay For Life of Nodaway County Facebook page.