Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents approved a series of renovations and upgrades to campus buildings during its regular session January 26.

The Regents unanimously approved upgrades to restrooms in Perrin Hall, a dormitory and authorized the university to execute a contract to move forward on renovations to Franken Hall, also a dorm facility. Also approved were proposals to upgrade the electrical system in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building and replace windows at Colden Hall, both of which are being funded by state deferred maintenance monies.

Vice President of Finance Stacy Carrick and Allen Mays, associate vice president of capital programs and facility services, explained the proposals, beginning with the Perrin Hall restroom renovation project, which will upgrade 28 restrooms. The project, not to exceed $1.5 million, will be competitively bid and funded from the university’s auxiliary services account and is expected to be completed this summer.

Following up on the Regent’s approval of a plan for renovations to Franken Hall during its December meeting, the project was competitively bid with the low bid from Lee Grover Construction Company for $3,990,462. The project will include new paint, hallway carpet, main floor lounge upgrades, beds, wardrobes, desks, dressers, two private bathrooms on each student floor, windows and HVAC piping. Additionally, two rooms on each floor will be converted to lounge space.

“This project doesn’t give us everything we want, but it begins to move around campus with improving what we have,” Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Matt Baker told the Regents, adding Franken Hall was built in 1968. “We’re making incremental improvements with the understanding and belief that it will be more appealing to our incoming students.”

The Colden Hall project involves the replacement of an estimated 340 windows with energy-efficient windows. The project Regents authorized the staff to execute a contract with the best and lowest contractor through a competitive bid process. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

At Olive DeLuce, the power distribution system has reached the end of its useful life expectancy, Mays said, noting the original system installed in the building in 1965 is obsolete. The upgrade will replace the electrical system, including electrical panels, transformers, switchgear and distribution lines. Electrical capacity also will be added to meet the needs of current and future students. The Regents authorized the staff to execute a contract with the best and lowest contractor through a competitive bid process.

As the meeting got underway, University Police Chief Clarence Green recognized Officers Sydney Smith and Jeremy Staples for their work at the scene of a January 7 emergency at The Palms Bar and Grill that resulted in the death of Northwest student Morgan McCoy. Green presented Staples with a letter of thanks for his work to preserve the scene and gather facts for the investigation. Smith received the Meritorious Conduct Commendation, the second-highest award given to a member of the University Police Department for performing an exemplary act in hazardous or complicated conditions.

Additionally, the Regents and meeting attendees observed a moment of silence in memory of McCoy.

The meeting was the first for Jason A. Klindt and George R. Speckman, who Govenor Eric Greitens appointed in December, and it marked a return for Roxanna R. Swaney and Student Regent Janay N. Orange, both of whom served on the board briefly in 2016 and were reappointed by Greitens. Klindt and Speckman were confirmed this week by the Missouri Senate while Swaney and Orange are awaiting confirmation.

Dr. Patrick B. Harr serves as chair, and Dr. Marilou Joyner was appointed vice chair during the meeting. John W. Richmond and Richard N. Smith round out the board, which has one open seat remaining.

Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman present faculty appointments for an adjunct capacity for this semester. The Regents approved.

Reports were presented by leaders of student senate, staff council, faculty senate, Orange and President John Jasinski.

The Regents went into closed session for the topics of legal actions, real estate considerations and personnel.