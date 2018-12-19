The Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents meeting on December 13 was witnessed by a full gallery of staff and interested students.

To lead off the lengthy agenda, the Regents conferred the student candidates for the December 14 commencement event. President Dr. John Jasinski reported there would be over 90 percent of the 400-plus graduates participating in the ceremonies. Ages of graduates ranged from 20 to 66 years.

The Regents approval of the university’s Student Organization Conduct Policy capped a months-long process to draft a policy which applies to all student organizations at Northwest. University administrators worked with Husch Blackwell and student leaders throughout the fall to create and enact the new policy.

Previously, Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Matt Baker explained to the Regents that Northwest had three different processes governing its various fraternity, sorority and other student organizations, and each governing organization had different practices with varied opportunities for university input.

The new singular policy incorporates consistent procedures for all university-recognized student organizations. It incorporates student participation in all aspects of the conduct process and ensures employee engagement. It also formalizes investigation, hearing and appeal processes and properly aligns decision-making authority with university risk and exposure.

Baker was joined during his presentation by Interfraternity Council President Derek Method, Panhellenic Council President Liz Conard and Student Senate President Alyssa Lincoln.

Prior to unanimously approving the policy, the Regents universally commended Northwest and the students for their work.

The Regents approved the naming of two campus facilities in honor of the contributions of its veteran tennis coach and a longtime member of its facility services staff.

Northwest’s Frank W. Grube Tennis Courts, located between the Robert and Virginia Foster Fitness Center and Everett Brown Hall, will be renamed the Frank W. Grube Courts at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center in honor of Rosewell, who in his 37th year coaching has earned a distinction as one of the most successful collegiate head tennis coaches in the nation.

Rosewell, who coaches the Bearcat men’s and women’s tennis programs, has earned more than 1,000 victories, 26 MIAA regular season championships, nine MIAA Tournament Championships and 37 NCAA Tournament appearances. He has coached 136 MIAA champions and 87 first team All-MIAA performers. He has received the Arthur Ashe and MIAA sportsmanship awards.

The Frank W. Grube Courts were expanded last year as part of a package to construct the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. Additionally, the university is formulating plans to add lighting and a shelter to the tennis courts.

The second naming approval honors the late John Redden, Jr., who retired in 2014 after 45 years of service at Northwest and died November 12. Northwest will rename its power plant, located at the corner of Ninth Street and University Drive, the John C. Redden, Jr., Power Plant in his honor.

Redden played a key role in the planning and 1982 launch of Northwest’s innovative alternative fuels program, which has saved the university nearly $16 million in energy costs. Today, the alternative fuels program is one of the university’s signature initiatives with wood and paper fuels accounting for 58 percent of the campus’ total energy consumption and 88 percent of its heating requirement. The American Association of State College and Universities accorded its 2017 Excellence and Innovation Award for Sustainability and Sustainable Development to Northwest in honor of its ongoing commitment and results in alternative energy.

The Regents authorized an accelerated option in Northwest’s Master of Science in the Geographic Information Science (GIS) non-thesis option to allow outstanding students an opportunity to concurrently pursue a bachelor’s of science in GIS and a master’s of science and complete graduation requirements for both degrees within five years.

Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman said the program will improve recruitment for the undergraduate GIS program by making it more attractive to prospective students, and it will improve the master’s program by integrating and retaining high-quality undergraduates who have a high potential for success in the graduate program.

Headlining a slew of recognitions to begin the meeting was a special presentation by University Police Chief Dr. Clarence Green and Lt. Anthony Williams to Christy Tapps, an assistant athletic trainer, for her efforts to save the life of a Northwest track and field athlete who collapsed, lost consciousness and stopped breathing during a November 12 practice at the Carl and Cheryl Fieldhouse. Tapps began CPR on the student-athlete and used an automated external defibrillator to revive his heart.

In addition, Director of Human Resources Krista Barcus accepted, on the Northwest’s behalf, the Above and Beyond Award from the Missouri Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve for outstanding service and continued support of men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

Other recognitions included Paula McLain, the coordinator of Northwest’s student employment program, who was recently selected as one of three National Student Employee Association trainers for best practices related to student employment; Tammi Grow, an associate director of admissions, who was recently named treasurer-elect of the Missouri Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers; Gabby Muck, a Northwest student, who raised over $20,000 as a Cat Caller with the alumni fundraising and Northwest’s Office of University Advancement for receiving the Council for Advancement and Support of Education with an educational fundraising award for the second consecutive year.

The Regents heard the results of the university’s annual financial audit, completed by RubinBrown, LLP. The firm’s review of Northwest’s financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year resulted in an unmodified opinion with no deficiencies, the highest result it provides. The university is required to complete an annual audit of its financial statements by an external audit firm. RubinBrown visited the campus this fall to complete the audit as well as a review of compliance and internal control over the financial reporting of the university’s financial statements.

The Regents approved increased funding to improve the RT Wright Farm entrance and expand the roadway to include turn lanes in anticipation of constructing an Agricultural Learning Center on the farm property. They authorized up to $1 million toward the project in August, contingent on a final approval by the MoDOT. However, MoDOT’s assessment increased the project cost to $1.2 million, prompting Vice President of Finance Stacy Carrick to return to the board with an updated proposal. Carrick said components for the project have been competitively bid and the additional funding will come from Northwest’s Campus Master Plan fund or donor funds.

Regents also approved adjunct faculty to teach during the spring 2019 semester and approved a policy defining the minimum standards required for retiring faculty to be considered for emeritus status.

The agenda’s final feat was a closed session for the topics of litigation, real estate dealings and personnel.