Raymond Earl Nally, 94, died Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the Willow Brook Christian Community, Delaware, OH, where he had resided since 2004.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in his name to Willow Brook Christian Community, 100 Willow Brook Way, Delaware, OH 43015 or the St. Andrew Christian Church, 1985 Swansford Drive, Dublin, OH 43016.

Online condolences may be left at schoedinger.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Schoedinger Worthington Chapel.