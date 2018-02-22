Raymond Dean Enders, 81, Williamsburg, OH, died Sunday, February 11, 2018, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, Seaman, OH.

Services were February 15 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, Mt. Orab, with burial in the Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Online condolences may be left at cahallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Cahall Funeral Home, Mt. Orab.