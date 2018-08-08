The annual Ravenwood Festival took place August 4 and 5 with the theme being “Small Town USA.” The festival featured a parade, money drop, bathtub races and a host of other events starting at 8 am and lasting until the late hours of the evening. Lil’ Mr. Jackson County was Newton Adwell of Ravenwood, son of Cody and Tabi Adwell, and Lil’ Miss was Quin Oelze of Ravenwood, daughter of Kaleb and Ashley Oelze. Grand Marshall of the parade was the Jackson County Fire Department. The fire department is constituted of volunteers and was chosen for their time and effort spent protecting the community, work they do around the area and their quick response time.