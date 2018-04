The Ravenwood Community Betterment breakfast will be held from 8 am to noon, Sunday, April 22 at the Ravenwood Community Building, on West Hawk Street. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. The breakfast includes: bacon, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, fried and scrambled eggs, pancakes, coffee and juice. Proceeds go for the upkeep of the community building and other community projects.