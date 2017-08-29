Randall “Randy” Willis, 70, Maryville, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at his home in Maryville.

Services were August 26 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The minister was Pastor Roger Cooper from the Temple Baptist Church. Military rites were provided by members of the Missouri Military Honors detail and James Edward Gray, American Legion Post 100, Maryville. Burial will be at a later date in Eagleville.

Memorials may be made to the Temple Baptist Church, North Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

