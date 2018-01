The Comedy Machine, a high energy, tasteful comedy show for adults, will be presented at 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 20 at the Maryville Elks Lodge #760, 115 North Main Street, Maryville.

The event is open to the public. Cost is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets may be purchased from the Elks Lodge or from an Elk member. Comedians performing are James Johann and Lindy Katzer. There will be karaoke after the performance.