Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice has requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the policing of Pickering.

Rice is responding to the August 9 article in the Nodaway News Leader where the Pickering City Council expressed frustration with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s office during a visit made by Deputy Sheriff Austin Hann on August 6.

Due to budget constraints, Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong is unable to add on extra duty personnel. Rice also stated fewer people are attending police academies and entering the law enforcement field.

Rice discussed the situation with Highway Patrol Sergeant Tom Ziegler, of the Maryville Zone Office, and wrote a formal request.

In the request, Rice stated, “… members of the Pickering City Council expressed concern about motorists in Pickering not obeying basic traffic regulations. I am asking for your assistance to patrol the area as much as reasonably possible to ensure Missouri’s state laws are followed for the safety of motorists, property owners and pedestrians.”

Rice also sent a letter to Pickering Mayor Charles Smith explaining the request for additional monitoring in and around Pickering.

Rice stated in the letter, “… I took the liberty of reaching out to Sgt. Tom Ziegler of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to ask for their assistance in providing additional patrol of the Pickering community. I personally spoke with Sgt. Ziegler and he agreed to do so. I wanted to do my best to help out the community. I hope this helps.”