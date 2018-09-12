Three men have been charged with multiple felonies in conjunction with the Maryville Hy-Vee gas station ATM burglary in January of this year.

Charges were filed on August 21 by Nodaway County Prosecutor Robert Rice against Joel M. Hale, Fairfax, Joshua M. Vance, Gardner, KS, and Phillip R. Wood, Kansas City. They each face the following charges: Class D Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree, 2 Counts – Class E Felony Property Damage – 1st Degree, Class D Felony Stealing – $750 or More and 2 Counts – Class D Felony Tampering with a Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree.

According to court documents, the trio worked together to commit the crimes which include: stealing the First United Methodist Church van which was damaged during the burglary resulting in a total loss of $4,000; stealing the ATM which was a total loss due to damage valued at $4,000; the theft of the cash within the ATM which was $5,540; and property damage to the Hy-Vee Gas store front of $3,000 including the window which was broken by a rock thrown through it. They also stole a Capital Electric Service truck from Atchison County which was used to push the bagged ice machine down the sidewalk to get to the ATM.

The three are in custody. Vance and Hale are awaiting initial arraignment while Wood was arraigned on September 4; his case was continued to September 18. Bond has been set at $40,000 each.