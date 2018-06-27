Melinda Patton, Nodaway County clerk, reported copies of the August 7 Primary ballots are available on the county website for viewing at nodawaycountymo.us under the Election Information tab.

Voters need to remember the August election is a primary and they will be selecting a party ballot of their choice. The August party ballots selections are: Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green or Constitution.

The option for a non-partisan ballot is also available with only the issues on that particular ballot.