The Platte Valley girls cross country team was the only Nodaway County school to participate in the annual North-West Nodaway Invitational on October 24 at the Northwest Missouri State University cross country course in Maryville. The NWN team was traveling to the FFA National Convention and unable to compete.

Ashley Riley starts her cool down after crossing the finish line in first place with a time of 20:30.

