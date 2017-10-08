The Platte Valley Longhorns faced the DeKalb Tigers during a Homecoming game September 30. The final score saw the Longhorns coming up short 64-68. However, the day was filled with additional events enjoyed by students, parents and alumni.

There were two sets of royalty crowned with the crown bearer duties falling to Claire Clements, daughter of Jeremy and Amy Clements, and Koji Cotter, son of Josh and Momoko Cotter, all of Barnard. The South Nodaway Homecoming King was Jordan Murphy, senior and son of Mike and Lori Murphy, and the Homecoming Queen was Miya Wiederholt, sophomore and daughter of Jim and Alice Wiederholt, all of Barnard. The Jefferson Homecoming Queen was Vanessa Pappert, junior and daughter of Hope and Joe Pappert, and the Homecoming King was Clayton Wilmes, senior and son of Mike and Melissa Wilmes, all of Conception Jct.